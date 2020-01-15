Share:

LAHORE - A team of Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested relationship manager of Albaraka Bank from Y-Block branch in DHA in connection with an investigation. According to an official, the team, led by FIA Additional Director Commercial Bank Circle (CBC) arrested accused Naseer Ahmad Khan. The accused had allegedly recommended and disbursed a loan facility of Rs 42million to co-accused Muhammad Nasim against his residential property. Muhammad Nasim later sold out the pledged property to complainant for consideration of Rs 24million with the connivance of bank officials. A loss of Rs 42million was caused to the bank. The accused will be produced before a court for physical remand. Further investigation was underway.