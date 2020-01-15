Share:

It is the obligation of the CM of Sindh that he should create a group for Public of Sindh to help them to catch the dogs. Because these dogs are to much dangerous and the life of public are not safe. Dozen people die by beaten dogs. And dozen people are the victim of it. Further, these dogs also can come in another district. For example KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan. Day by day these dogs are being many. If the CM will not create a team and not catch these dogs then complete Pakistan can be the victim of beating dogs.

SABREENAH ABDUL WAHID,

Turbat.