Wednesday | January 15, 2020
Latest
12:46 PM | January 15, 2020
Many Indian states to resist citizenship law
12:14 PM | January 15, 2020
Dettol launches safai anthem as part of 'Hoga Saaf Pakistan' campaign
12:00 PM | January 15, 2020
Govt should focus on inflation instead on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N
11:55 AM | January 15, 2020
Microsoft CEO urges India to be immigrant friendly
11:23 AM | January 15, 2020
China's Vice Foreign Minister meets Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing
10:44 AM | January 15, 2020
FM Qureshi arrives in US today to meet UN officials
10:04 AM | January 15, 2020
UNSC to discuss human rights situation in IOK, LoC violations
9:59 AM | January 15, 2020
Lebanon: 20 injured in clashes with protesters
9:21 AM | January 15, 2020
US, China set to sign trade deal amid uncertainty over future tariffs
9:18 AM | January 15, 2020
US to continue defence exercises with Japan, South Korea
8:22 AM | January 15, 2020
Trump’s impeachment trial could begin next week
8:03 AM | January 15, 2020
Libya: Haftar forces launch airstrike near Tripoli
11:00 PM | January 14, 2020
All Parties Conference puts forth demand to end blockade in Indian Occupied Kashmir
10:41 PM | January 14, 2020
Two Pakistani teenagers released by India
9:25 PM | January 14, 2020
PM Khan announces urgent joint efforts of NDMA, Military to deal with severe weather
9:05 PM | January 14, 2020
Peshawar: Bomb explosion near Karkhano Police checkpost injures 10 people
8:50 PM | January 14, 2020
Pakistani exporters suffer $1.5 Billion losses
7:35 PM | January 14, 2020
Punjab Highway Patrol massive '15 day' special campaign culminates with major results
7:00 PM | January 14, 2020
Karachi to experience cold wave till January 22: Pakistan Meteorological Department
6:15 PM | January 14, 2020
'Ease of doing business' cell established for provision of conducive business environment: CM K-P Mahmood Khan
Top Stories
10:44 AM | January 15, 2020
FM Qureshi arrives in US today to meet UN officials
11:11 AM | January 14, 2020
PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today
2:49 PM | January 13, 2020
PTI, MQM-P meet to remove reservations
1:13 PM | January 13, 2020
LHC terms formation of special court 'unconstitutional' in Musharraf treason case
