Emirates offering special discounts

LAHORE - It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, travel to surprise or be with a loved one, or take a trip to celebrate an anniversary or a birthday. Travellers in Pakistan will have fun planning another exciting year of travel with Emirates’ 2020 global fare promotion. Emirates is offering its Pakistani customers special discounts of up to 15% in economy class and 20% in business class to destinations across its global network. Fulfil your 2020 dreams of an African adventure, have a memorable sunny holiday in Dubai or discover the glam of Europe by securing these special fares when booking between 14 and 27 January for travel between 17 January and 30 November 2020. With return fares starting at only USD270 in economy class or USD620 in business class, travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance.

Daraz launches express delivery in 19 cities

LAHORE - Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, has launched express delivery in order to enhance customer experience. With the new premium service, customers in 19 cities will be able to receive their orders within 24 hours. Furthermore, customers in Karachi will have the option to avail same-day delivery. In 2020, a key strategic priority for Daraz is to optimise delivery lead times by leveraging the robust logistics infrastructure that the company established in 2019. At the core of this infrastructure stands DEX, a digitised logistics company specifically designed for ecommerce operations which employs 1,800 DEX Heroes (delivery agents) who fulfill 63% of the company’s orders. Through further optimisation of DEX routes, the platform is confident that express deliveries will be scaled over the year and has already taken the first step towards that goal.

Deliveries of locally assembled Hyundai Porter commence

LAHORE -: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, as per commitment, has commenced the deliveries of its locally assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup, after the bookings were announced open on 3rd December 2019.

The 1st locally assembled vehicle was delivered to its customer at an event held at a local dealership on 13th January, 2020.

The customer was given a ceremonial Hyundai Key by Tatsuya Sato, COO-HNMPL, Masuda Junya, EVP Marketing & Sales, & Ibad Jamal, GM Marketing & Sales.

Senior officials from Hyundai Motor Company Korea & Hyundai Nishat Motor were also present at the occasion.

This marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s automobile industry by delivering world class Hyundai vehicles to its respected customers and providing the same brand experience of, ‘Connecting people with Quality Time’.

The Hyundai Porter H-100 is a famed product in the Hyundai brand portfolio. Its previous model known as Hyundai Shehzore has always been high in demand in its segment.

It is a three-seater Light Commercial Vehicle with a 1-Ton payload capacity. The pick-up is powered by the upgraded powerful New 2.6L Diesel Euro-II engine along with a 5 Speed manual transmission.

It provides exemplary utility to commercial loading needs in its class and is a trusted business partner for commercial loaders and corporates usage.