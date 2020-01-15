Share:

LAHORE - The bungalow of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in Lahore’s Gulberg will be auctioned on January 28 as per orders of the accountability court. According to officials, the local administration had also advertised the auction. The initial price of the 4-kanal and 17-marla house has been fixed by government price at Rs180 million. Last year, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered the national accountability bureau to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Ishaq Dar, on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The National Accountability Bureau in its reference against Ishaq Dar alleged that the accused had acquired assets in his own name and/or in the name of dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million. Ishaq Dar, also a close relative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, fled abroad to skip court proceedings in 2017 soon after the reference was filed against him.