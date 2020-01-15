Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur, a PPP leader and the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, due to non-prosecution.

A two-members bench of ECP presided over by acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

Farooq H Naik appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of Faryal Talpur. But no one appeared from the side of the petitioner Arsalan Taj, MPA.

At the inception of hearing of the case, Farooq H Naik counsel for Faryal Talpur filed reply.

The defence counsel raised objection over the jurisdiction of Election Commission.

Later the Election Commission dismissed the petition being not contested. It is pertinent to mention here Arsalan Taj MPA had filed petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur.

IMRAN FAROOQ MURDER CASE POSTPONED

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) postponed the process of recording of statements of British witnesses upon the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Imran Farooq Murder Case.

ATC was to record the statements of witnesses of prosecutor via video link from Britain. ATC took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.

During the course of hearing, FIA special prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmad informed the court that British witnesses are not ready to record their statements and they need more time for making arrangements to record their statements via video link. Replying to a question regarding preparation of witnesses Khawaja Imtiaz said that they need time of one month for this.

Meanwhile court has adjourned the hearing of the case till Feb 17.

Last year, British government agreed upon recording of statements of 23 British witnesses, 3 investigators and other experts and eye-witnesses. ATC has recorded statements of 3 investigators who are having record in their custody in respect of MQM senior leader who was murdered in 2010.

These investigators had presented the real evidences in front of the judge.

In the evidences, Central British officials have handed over CCTV footage of murder, forensic and post mortem reports, details of collected evidences, statements of 23 witnesses and investigation officers to Pakistan.

In 2018, Islamabad High Court had ordered ATC to complete the trial till October; however, prosecution requested for extension in the deadline several times.

Creation of hurdle by British government in provision of evidence was stated to be the main reason behind seeking extension in deadline..

It had been said that they feared that suspect would be handed down death penalty.

Two suspects Khalaad Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali have recorded their confessional statements in front of the magistrate.

In their statements suspects said that Imran Farooq had been murdered just because he became a threat for MQM leadership.

However, recently suspects while stepping back from their confessional statements said that they had recorded such statements under pressure.

Another suspect Muazzam Ali didn’t record his statement.

ATC has indicted suspects under several sections of Pakistan Penal Cord (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) 1997. FIA had registered a FIR against MQM leader and others upon the allegations of involvement in the murder.

It is vital to mention here that Dr Imran Farooq was the senior leader of MQM that was murdered outside his house in London in 2010.