LAHORE - City police on Tuesday arrested a man for impersonating as sub-inspector and visiting the office of Lahore DIG (Operations) in uniform.

A police spokesman said the suspect was sent to the police lockup shortly after a criminal case was lodged against him. The suspect was identified by police as Malik Mudassar Ahmad, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik district Sheikhupura.

Police said the man visited the office of Lahore DIG in uniform on Tuesday morning. The security staff stopped the impersonator for routine checking after noticing suspicious movements. The man failed to satisfy the police staff during questioning.

The police arrested the suspect after checking data of policemen from the central human resource management system to verify his service record. According to police, the man had also posted his photos on social media in police uniform.

During initial investigation, police said, the suspect had been visiting various government departments in police uniform to mint money by using different techniques. The man also threatened different people by phone while introducing him as a police officer .

The FIR was lodged against the accused under different sections of the law on the complaint of a police official. Further investigation was underway.