ISLAMABAD - In line with government policy of making 2020 a year of employment, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed all the ministries and divisions to complete the process of recruitment on 129,301 vacant posts within four months.

The prime minister issued these directives during a presentation given to the Federal Cabinet by Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan on situational analysis of service matters and miscellaneous affairs of various ministries, divisions and attached departments.

Later in her briefing to media about decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there are 106,343 cases of employees relating to violation of discipline, promotions etc pending in the ministries and divisions for the last three decades.

She said that the prime minister directed the ministries and divisions to dispose of all the pending cases of civil servants as per rules and regulations, penalty measures, seniority, promotions and other matters within the period of three months.

However, she clarified that no public sector employee would be removed as the government was committed to providing employment to the jobless not to make them jobless, saying that 2020 would be the year of jobs creation.

The prime minister, she said, has tasked the PM’s Delivery Unit to pursue all the relevant ministries to resolve all the pending cases within 45 days.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting was also informed that 37 million items, including 6,000 official vehicles, of various government departments had been worn out, but no practical steps had been taken to dispose them off.

She went on to say that the Federal Cabinet gave approval to the proposal for structural and organisational reforms of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The cabinet, she said, noted that restructuring of the ministry was imperative to fulfil the government’s vision of correcting the imbalance in technical and administrative positions from existing 80 per cent staff having no health background to 70 per cent technical staff and 30 per cent administrative ones.

In line with the best international practices, she said, the cabinet approved in principle to change the name of ministry to the Ministry of Health and Population.

She said that as part of the reforms, a completely new organ gram had been evolved, with key positions filled by technical experts alongside civil servants in high administrative positions that would foster an enabling role for the ministry to function effectively and transparently.

She said that a new cadre for health among the Civil Services of Pakistan was approved by the cabinet, under which civil servants would be trained for the newly-reformed health ministry, further enhancing its performance.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also gave approval for launch of inquiry against five homeopathic colleges working in the country. “Steps were being taken to adopt best international practices in the homeopathic sector and the ministry would take concrete measures in that regard,” she added.

She said the Civil Aviation Authority briefed the cabinet that in future there would be no need to get a non-objection certificate for building high-rise buildings near airports, which would help attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.

She said that the cabinet also gave approval for punitive action against those officers of BISP who had benefited from the programme.

Dr Firdous said the Power Ministry presented a plan to the cabinet, under which the electricity consumers would soon get relief in bills.

Replying to a question about the ailing leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for passing their good time in London instead of being hospitalised, she said that the cabinet has sought a report on the health condition of Nawaz Sharif within 48 hours.

Asked whether the federal government would challenge the Lahore High Court decision regarding former President Gen Pervez Musharraf, she said any decision in this connection would be taken after the detailed judgement of the court.