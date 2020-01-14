Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started action against use of plastic bags in the city with imposing fine and confiscating the stock.

According to the details, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area conducted crackdown against usage of plastic bags in the H-9 Weekly Bazaar. The action was taken on the reports of offering plastic bags by the shopkeepers to the customers. The AC checked 25 shops and confiscated all the available stock. He also imposed a collective fine of Rs35,000 on the shopkeepers.