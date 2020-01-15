Share:

Gujranwala - Police and district administration have failed to check the risky business of LPG cylinder refilling throughout the district.

People are getting small LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders refilled without any protective measures and proper equipment, mostly in populated areas.

Most LPG dealers and sub-dealers are involved in illegal and unprotected refilling of cylinders, even in congested bazaars and streets of the city.

According to an estimate, at least 500 illegal LPG sale points are operating in the city and LPG dealers and sub-dealers are making money by refilling small cylinders at inflated rates. Spokesman of district administration when contacted told that DC Sohail Ashraf has already issued orders for strict action against illegal gas refilling and raids are carried on by the assistant commissioners against the violators on daily basis.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five accused including two drug pushers and recovered drugs, illegal arms, and kites from them. It was told that City Wazirabad police conducted raids and arrested two drug pushers Ansar Iqbal and Raheem Khan and recovered 1410 gram Charas from them, while in another raid held Umer Sharif and recovered dozens of kites and string rolls. Meanwhile SHO cantt during checking has recovered two rifles and one pistol from accused Muzammal, Rashid and Shahroz and got registered case against them.

Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has suspended the Patwari over corruption charges. It was told that there were complaints against Arshad Javed Patwari Ladhewala circle for receiving bribes from the citizens. DC took the notice of the matter and suspended the said Patwari and also ordered an enquiry about the matter under the supervision of ADC revenue.