At least 20 people were injured late Tuesday in clashes between protesters and security forces in front of the central bank in Lebanon's capital.

Some protesters were detained by security forces on Hamra Street in Beirut, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) quoted George Kettaneh, secretary general of the Lebanese Red Cross, as telling reporters.

Protesters outside the central bank then attacked security forces, pelting them with stones and fireworks. Security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Finance Ministry.