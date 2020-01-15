Share:

Its important to love the life you have as this will generally improve your happiness. To start loving your life ,make a conscious decision to think more positively. It is important to remember that while you can’t always change what happened to you, you can change how to react to it. Try creating a “happiness diary” to help you reflecting on all the things you have to be grateful for each day. Many of us find it difficult to enjoy the present because we are so busy dwelling on the past and worrying about the future. While learning from the past and planning for the future can be beneficial, try to make sure you are spending the majority of your time focused on enjoying the present. In a particular try to let go your regrets, Regrets makes you feel guilty. Remember that going over your regrets will not change what has happened; it will only ruin your present happiness. Make amends and try to learn from your mistakes, then let them go and devote your energy instead to creating a life you love.

In order to truly love your life, you need to start to love yourself. We often see ourselves in the worst light, particularly when life isn’t going how we want it to; however, it is important not to be hard on yourself and blame yourself just because you feel something in your life hasn’t worked out. Rather than focusing on harsh comparisons with others and all your perceived faults, try regularly reminding yourself of all the good qualities you have to offer and all the successes and achievements you have accomplished so far, and learn to appreciate the unique person that you are. In order to Make everyday special, making small things spicy. Give your important time to those who matter’s alot especially your parents, they deserve your time. Rather than viewing yourself as victim, turn yourself into a problem solver and think about how you can change your luck. Try to figure out your problem and make a plan to solve those problems. We often spend our time looking forward to the next ‘big thing’ or exciting event in our lives and awaiting our next shot of happiness. However, to truly love your life you need to start appreciating every day and those little things that make you happy.

MUNIBA RAZZAQ,

Lahore.