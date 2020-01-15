Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday placed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s name on exit control list (ECL) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case too. The cabinet meeting gave the approval to put the names of Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif on ECL after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting the PML-N leaders on ECL. This recommendation was made in a letter penned by the NAB Lahore to the Interior Ministry to place Maryam’s name on the ECL in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It is to be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz’s name is already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in Al Azizia reference, which she had challenged in the LHC. The high court is set to Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL on January 15.

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

MINISTER FLAYS PML-N LEADERS

Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday while addressing the media said that ailing Nawaz Sharif’s picture in the restaurant has been seen by one and all. The minister said that the Sharif family departs for London when they get the knack for a little fresh air.

“The best restaurant was chosen for ‘fresh air’, Sharif family’s dreams will never become a reality, the court had put a condition on the bail that a medical report of the ailing politician needs to be submitted after an interval of two weeks, where is the report?” inquired Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

“The only way I see Nawaz Sharif getting ill now is due to excessive eating.”

In conclusion, the minister said that the verdict in the Pervez Musharraf death sentence case by Lahore High Court safeguarded the sanctity of the country.

Earlier in the day, The Punjab government rejected medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said old and incomplete reports have been sent to Punjab government from London.

The former prime minister was given bail for six months to get himself treated, but he didn’t yet, she said and added seems that he is not going under any treatment in London.