LAHORE-Pakistan’s renowned model Adeel Mir has tied the knot with Momna Butt in a ceremony that was attended by friends, colleagues and family.

On the occasion, Adeel wore a stunning golden sherwani for his big day and Momna donned a traditional red dress. While in the Walima reception, the model was dressed up in a shinning navy suit and the bride was wearing a dazzling peach-colour outfit.

Famed personalities, including models and designers, participated in the event. Many notables from the showbiz industry and fans congratulated Adeel and wished him well on starting a new journey.

Sharing his sentiments, Adeel said: “I am grateful to my family, friends and fans for making my day special and I am very delighted with the new journey. I will try to further excel in my career and put in extra efforts to make my journey more colourful and remarkable with all-out support of my family and better-half. I have achieved many set goals so far, but life and goals go on side by side, so now I am committed to achieve more.”

Adeel rose to popularity via ramp modelling and shoots for local as well as international brands. He is all set to work in Pakistani films and dramas, as he is now more enthusiastic to add more feathers in his already decorated cap and hopeful of doing more masterpieces with sheer dedication and determination. Congrats to the newlyweds!