Technology has changed our life entirely. We are so much dependent on technology that we have forgotten our reason for existence and our original aim of life. It is true that technology is vital for flourishing and becoming economically stronger, yet technology has occupied our leisure time and the time that is meant for our-self only. The balanced use of everything is very important to consider as excess of anything is bad.

People have to understand, ‘Are you using your device? Or is your device using you?’ biggest concern is the unfettered access to social media and cell phones, they are as addictive as alcohol, nicotine and gambling. When a family is out to dinner at a restaurant, not enjoying each other’s company, but each starring into their own screen, completely ignoring other family members while they continue to eat. They do it the entire meal. Above 90% of 2-year-old play video games because that is what their parents put in front of their precious children to keep them entertained and quiet.

It’s about balance. Texting, social media or using technology of any kind is not inherently bad but it’s when it gets out of balance. Carrying your phone where ever you go, physically feel anxiety if you put it down, with your friends and have it up the entire time, checking your phone just after waking up in the morning, these are problems, it’s out of balance. Keeping all things balanced is necessary to have leisure time in life.

