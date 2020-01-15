Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Institute of Health (NIH) has notified new wild poliovirus (WPV) case from district Lakki Marwat that has taken the district cases count to 32 and 92 in the province. According to details, the wild poliovirus has been isolated from stool sample of 25 month-old- male-child from union council Tajazai, Tehsil Lakki Marwat, District Lakki Marwat. The epidemiological study of the children shows that the family was refusal to essential immunisation and the affected child was zero dose for essential immunisation while their SIAs history is under investigation. Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit while commenting on the reporting of new polio case from district Lakki Marwat regretted that another child is crippled by polio due to misconception of the family. He said that polio has turned into an epidemic and is on fire in southern districts specially Bannu Division, as 66 children were left with permanent disabilities in the division.

“It should be enough as eye opener for the people of Lakki Marwat and Bannu who are resisting to polio vaccination and were, therefore, responsible for the lifelong disability of their children,” he added. He said that polio vaccine was completely safe and Halal and the entire world, including Muslim countries have eradicated polio using the same vaccine.