LAHORE - Commissioner Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Pasand Khan Buledi has said that resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the shortest possible time is our top priority. In order to fulfill this mission, we shall introduce more technological advancements so that we could be able to address the grievances of Pakistani expatriates more efficiently, effectively and transparently. He stated this while chairing a progress review meeting after assuming his charge.

He said that expeditious disposal of genuine complaints to the best satisfaction of overseas Pakistanis are also among the priorities of this government. He said Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan had given the specific directions in this regard. The performance of the Commission is satisfactory but we shall leave no stone unturned to bring more improvement.

He said the Overseas Pakistanis Committees at district level shall be made more functional and their performance will be monitored on a regular basis. “Hardworking and honest officers are an asset to any organization and we shall work like a team to achieve our goals,” he said. The Commissioner also gave directions to the Dealing Officers to improve the complaints redressal mechanism.

Director-General OPC Naila Baqir briefed the Commissioner regarding the overall performance. She said the Overseas Pakistanis Commission resolved over 4,000 complaints in past year retrieving property worth Rs. 6 Billion including 287-acre land, vacating 4 houses, and 9 shops from illegal possession.

Director Administration, Director Legal, Director Revenue and other senior officers of the OPC also attended the meeting.

WWF delegation meets Minister Environment

A three-member delegation WWF Pakistan led by senior director Dr Masoor Arshad called on Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan on Tuesday. Matters regarding thematic goals of freshwater, forest, wildlife, environmental compliance in SMEs, implementation of environmental laws and governance, wetland and water replenishment initiatives and possible collaboration were discussed in details.

Dr Masoor Arshad said that WWF Pakistan desired to work with environment department with the aim to see a world where forests were valued not just for the wood but for the many other benefits for people and nature.

“With better protection, management and planning, we can continue to benefit from forests, without damaging the environment.

We can even go further, by replanting and restoring forests that have been destroyed or degraded, which can help combat climate, extend and reconnect wildlife habitats, and reduce problems like flooding and erosion”, he said. He said climate change was a bitter reality that poses a greater threat to present and future generations. He called for nature based solutions such as large scale plantation drives, promotion of renewable energy and conservation of water resources to address this challenge.

The minister said the government has introduced multiple campaigns and drives to combat climate change, including billion tree tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan. He said that the project would be helpful for improving environment especially in Lahore. He said the government was introducing electric cars to reduce harmful emissions. He acknowledged the efforts of WWF Pakistan in the field of environment and expressed pleasure to work with the conservation organization.