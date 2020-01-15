Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sixth bilateral exercise “Sea Guardians-2020” between Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy was successfully concluded. The concluding ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi here on Tuesday. Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun was chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated Pakistan Navy’s professional capabilities and expertise. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise “Sea Guardians” will promote cooperation between navies of the two countries and further improve maritime environment in the region. He expressed his gratitude to Southern Theatre Command for their engagement and joint collaboration in exercise Sea Guardians-2020. While alluding to warm and cordial relations between the two countries, the admiral expressed satisfaction over mutually-benefiting and professionally-rewarding conduct of the exercise.

Commander Pakistan Fleet also emphasized that such interactions would further improve exchange of professional experience in maritime threats, developing a synergistic approach in naval domains and stepping up the capabilities to ensure safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

Special operation forces of the two countries, war ships and aerial assets took part in the exercise, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy officials. In the sea phase of the exercise, naval fleets of the two countries demonstrated modern drills in the Arabian Sea.

Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 spanning over nine days was designed to share professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two navies. The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of military officials from both the navies.