Share:

ISLAMABAD - BISE Peshawar and BISE Multan qualified for the men’s badminton final by beating their respective opponents in the semifinals of the Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the first badminton semifinal, BISE Peshawar beat Technical Board Peshawar 2-0 while in the second semifinal, Multan defeated Gujranwala with same margin of 2-0. Lahore and Faisalabad qualified for hockey final as Lahore routed Swat by 2-0 in the first semifinal while in the second semifinal, Faisalabad beat Education Board Peshawar 3-2 on penalty shootouts.

In athletics 100m race, Gujranwala’s Nadeem grabbed first position while Peshawar’s Wajid and Lahore’s Osama secured second and third positions. In 800m race, Samiullah and Qasim of Islamabad earned first and second positions respectively while Faisalabad’s Bahawal was third. In shot put, first position was won by Zeeshan Khan of Education Board Peshawar while Rustam Younas and Mohammad Zain of Gujranwala were second and third. In long jump, Asfar Khan of Faisalabad claimed first while Wajid Ali and M Ibrar of Peshawar and Lahore finished second and third.

Today (Wednesday), Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest while Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani will be guest of honour.