LAHORE - Pakistan will host Bangladesh men’s cricket team in three legs as two Tests, one ODI and three T20Is will be played at three different venues.

This was decided in the meeting in Dubai, which was attended by the Chairman and Chief Executive of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Tuesday while the process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar. Both the boards’ officials reached consensus on the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours Programme.

Following the revised arrangement, Bangladesh team will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24-27 while it will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture to take place in Rawalpindi from February 7-11. Then after completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on March 22, Bangladesh will visit Pakistan again to play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and the second ICC World Test Championship fixture from April 5-9.

“I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and added: “I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.”

“It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting at the ICC headquarters.

“Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country. “The split series across three venues will also provide opportunities to fans and followers to watch live their favourite players in action and support good cricket from either side,” he added.

The reliable sources told The Nation that the meeting between the PCB and BCB officials was held in a very cordial environment, where both agreed to address each other’s concerns and finally reached consensus on the upcoming series. They further said that in the three-leg series, all the expenses of the tour will be borne by the Bangladesh Cricket Board instead of the PCB and this was duly discussed and finalized during the meeting in Dubai.

They added that the PCB Chairman and Chief Executive also succeeded in convincing the BCB officials to add an ODI in the scheduled tour, which earlier comprised of 3 T20Is and 2 Tests. The added one-off ODI in Karachi will provide the local cricket lovers an extra opportunity to witness the ODI along with a Test match while it will also help the PCB generate extra revenue of almost Rs half of a million through commercial and broadcasting rights.

The BCB earlier wanted to play the series just in Rawalpindi, but the PCB high-ups also convinced the Bangladesh counterparts to play matches in Lahore and Karachi as well and it will provide cricket-mad people to witness the matches at three venues instead of two and also cheer and support their home side in the best possible manner, the sources concluded.

TOUR SCHEDULE

24 Jan 1st T20I Lahore

25 Jan 2nd T20I Lahore

27 Jan 3rd T20I Lahore

7-11 Feb 1st Test Rawalpindi

3 Apr One-off ODI Karachi

5-9 Apr 2nd Test Karachi