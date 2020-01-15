Share:

Mandi Bahauddin - A meeting of Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS) was held at PESS Head office. It was chaired by PESS President Amjad Shuaib. Detailed deliberations on various issues regarding welfare of Ex Servicemen which are to be undertaken in upcoming meeting with COAS Gen Qammar Javed Bajwa at GHQ were carried out. Pakistani national stance regarding Iran was also discussed and policy of promoting peace between warring countries through third party negotiations by common friends was supported. It was stated that Pakistan is not in any state to side with either US or Iran but remain neutral. Gen (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi and Javed Aslam Tahir co-chaired the meeting, while Secretary General PESS Col Nasim Raja gave out the details of points which have been sent in advance for detailed discussion on the eve of PESS delegation meeting with the Army Chief. Chief organizer Col Mumtaz Khan appraised the house on the progress of merger of all three Veterans organizations of Pakistan.

SEMINAR: To educate the people about the dangers of increasing population of the country a seminar was held at Municipal Committee Hall under arrangement District Papulation Welfare Department. Employees of the department - male and female attended the seminar. Speaking on the occasion, District Population Welfare Officers said in our country population was increasing at disproportionate rate with available resources. On the other hand our land for agriculture is decreasing. If this situation continues then with the passage of time it will not be possible to create sufficient jobs and other necessities of life for them. He gave example of Iran and Bangladesh where with good family planning population has been controlled. He stressed on the participants of the seminar they should spread awareness about the dangers of increasing population among the public.

He told that Population Welfare Centers in the district remain open from 9am to 3pm for providing guidance about family planning. Sahet Cards for free medical treatment were also issued to people on showing their CNIC.