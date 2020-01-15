Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Muzaffarabad today to review the latest situation after snow-slide incident in Neelum Valley.He paid a visit to CMH and inquired about the health of those injured undergoing treatments.

The Chief Secretary AJK briefed the Prime Minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and also briefed him about the efforts undertaken.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally review the latest situation after the incident of snow slide there and to inquire after the injured.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said the Prime Minister, taking prompt notice of the mishap of snow slide, has issued directives to the authorities concerned to take relief and rescue measures at the earliest.