KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has offered to help the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) get Rs162 billion as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan for development projects in urban Sindh.

“I tell my friends in the MQM-P that if we fight this case together then the federal government will have to transfer Rs162 billion for development projects in Karachi,” Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, told reporters here on Tuesday.

The MQM-P had quit the federal cabinet on January 12, after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to deliver on its promises, according to the party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The development came weeks after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had offered the MQM-P to join the Sindh government.

Bilawal wanted MQM-P’s support to dislodge the PTI government in the Centre. The MQM-P, however, said it had left the cabinet, but it would not withdraw its support for the federal government. Wahab, however, believes the MQM-P had decided to quit the federal cabinet on Bilawal’s offer, and he wants the party to stand firm on its decision.

“Can an individual believe that Karachi is a city of 16 million people” Wahab asked, adding, “Everyone knows the population of Karachi is over 20 million.”

“Imran Khan made huge promises to the people of Karachi, but not a single one was fulfilled,” the Sindh government spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Faisal Sabzwari on Tuesday ruled out any consideration to join the Sindh cabinet by MQM-P. Talking to a private TV channel, he said that MQM-P had tried to work in a coalition with the PPP government after the 18th Amendment. “MQM-P can still join the federal cabinet again, if country’s situation is improved, or else can decide to sit on the opposition benches as well,” Sabzwari said.

Replying to a question, the MQM-P leader said party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had informed Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem after his decision to step down from the post of the federal minister.