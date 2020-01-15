Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government has framed rules for delimitations of constituencies for neighborhood councils and Village Punchaits under the Local Government Act, 2019.

Authorities believe that a major obstacle in the way of holding local government elections this year has been removed after enactment of these rules.

According to the new rules, Election Commission will constitute District Delimitation Authorities in all districts of the province comprising civil servants and members from the Election Commission and the judiciary.

The judicial officers will be inducted in the authorities in consultation with the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court. The district authorities will supervise the whole process of delimitations in accordance with the set rules.

The rules regarding delimitations have been sent to the Election Commission to proceed further on the subject matter.

Also, the Government has extended the transition period of local governments for another 25 days. This would enable the authorities to utilize development funds at their disposal.

Provincial finance department Tuesday granted formal approval to this effect through a notification also sent to the administrators of all local governments.