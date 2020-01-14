Share:

APCNGA chairman discusses CNG closure issue with petroleum SAPM

ISLAMABAD (APP): All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar. The meeting discussed matters related to gas closure and supply to CNG stations in Sindh and Punjab, an APCNGA press release said here. Paracha expressed confidence that CNG outlets in Punjab would get the commodity supply for four consecutive days from January 18, and after a short period the stations would start getting regular supply - seven days a week. The APCNGA Chairman said a mechanism was being worked out under which gas load-shedding in Punjab would come to an end. In Sindh, he said, efforts were underway to open CNG stations as per schedule in coming few days. Due to CNG closure in Sindh, Paracha said industrial sector was consuming excessive gas against its quota. He said the elements, who influenced the gas company [Sui Southern Gas Company] and got implemented wrong decisions, were responsible for the gas crisis in Sindh.

SECP introduces category of transgender in eServices

ISLAMABAD (STAFF REPORTER): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a separate category for members of transgenders community in its online portal for company registration and compliance i.e. eServices. This initiative is in line with government of Pakistan’s efforts to grant fundamental rights to transgender community, under the “the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018”. This Act allows individuals to mention their identity on all official documents including IDs, passport, educational certificates and driving licenses. Now, in eServices, a person has an option to self-identify under three classifications i.e. male, female and other. With this initiative, the transgender community is able to register a company or become shareholder or director in a company with personal identity of their choice.

Stock market sheds 11 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday registered bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 43,207 points as compared to 43,218 points on the last working day with the negative change of 11.63 points (0.03 %). A total of 151,124,910 shares were traded compared to the trade of 199,044,740 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.48 billion as compared to Rs 9.15 billion during last trading day. Total 366 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 170 recorded gain and 179 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.