The Federal government on Wednesday has placed the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the details, Federal Cabinet has approved the suggestion of putting Rana Sanaullah's name on ECL through circulation summary.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had again summoned Rana Sanaullah on February 13 in assets beyond income case.

On July 1, 2019, Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.

Later, he was released from Lahore’s Camp Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in narcotics case.

He was released from prison after five months and 25 days.