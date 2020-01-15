Share:

LAHORE - A nine-member delegation of different religious parties led by Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch left for Iran on Tuesday.

The members will hold meetings with Iranian leadership, vice-chancellors of different universities and religious scholars during their week-long stay in the neighboring Islamic country.

They will also visit the residents of the slain Iranian top General Qassem Soleimani to express condolence with his family. Other members of the delegation include Allama Arif Wahidi, Pir Safdar Gilani, Allama Saqib Akbar, Raziat Billah, Tahir Rahim Naqashbandi and Allama Mashhood Salafi.

Liaqat Baloch said the MYC was striving hard to create unity in Muslim world.