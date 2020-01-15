Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will pay two separate visits to the West Bank next week to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a senior Palestinian official said Wednesday.

"The meetings will discuss the supporting international position to the Palestinian leadership for holding the Palestinian elections and Israel's position that obstructs the democratic electoral process," said Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee.

Currently, the Palestinian general elections become uncertain as the Israeli government is still ignoring the Palestinian request to hold the elections in East Jerusalem.

Britain's Prince Charles will also visit Israel and the West Bank next week, Majdalani said, citing an official statement from the British Consulate in Jerusalem.