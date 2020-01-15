Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League(PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that “hurmat” (sanctity) of Quran Karim demands that this most holiest book should not be brought into political matters and Speaker National Assembly should ensure that sanctity and hurmat of Holy Quran in any reference or any manner should not be humiliated in any manner.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the way Holy Quran is being subjected to discussion in the National Assembly and the Quranic verses are being used for own purposes that is not proper and appropriate because this may not happen tomorrow that like the budget documents are tore down on occasion of budget session, Quran Karim may not be humiliated.

“I request that Holy Quran should not be brought in political matters from any side so that sanctity (hurmat) of this most sacred book is maintained. The Speaker National Assembly should not hesitate in taking the strictest measure in this regard,” the senior politician said.