ISLAMABAD-The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) on Tuesday recommended ensuring quality medicines to the administration at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Chairperson Committee Senator Khusbakht Shujat chaired the meeting which met to discuss the performance and functions of the PIMS, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) and College of Nursing, PIMS. The senate body also discussed issue of probe into the death of Dr. Adnan Mehboob, construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land, promotions at PIMS and revival of project (PCI) of National Hearing Screening Programme were taken up as well.

The committee while taking into consideration the performance of PIMS took serious notice on the decline of performance of the surgical department during the last four years.

Deliberating work, performance and functions of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the committee took serious notice of the private pharmacy at PIMS. It was asserted that quality of the medicine must not be compromised and that pharmacy SOPs must be followed.

Reviewing the case of probe into the death of Dr. Adnan Mehboob, allegedly due to negligence at the Burn Centre PIMS, the committee was informed that a fact-finding inquiry committee has been constituted by the Secretary Ministry of Health.

The first meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Ashok Kumar and minutes will be submitted to the committee. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, said that a final report will be submitted to the committee soon.

While discussing starred question regarding construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land, the committee directed Chairman CDA to submit the original allotment letter to the committee along with the first request of the Shifa International Hospital for allotment of land. Regarding the PCI of National Hearing Screening Programme as a priority public health initiative, the committee was of the view that due to growing number of deaf and dumb children in Pakistan this project was an absolute necessity and must be set up in every neonatal ward in the country. A letter from the forum of the Senate Committee will be sent to the Planning Commission to expedite the process.

The committee will take up the issue of erratic appointments in the health sector and minimum qualification for Homeopathic courses will be taken up in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr. Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Jamote, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Senior officers of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, PIMS, CDA along with all concerned including Minister of State for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza.