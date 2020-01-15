Share:

Lahore - A 72-run partnership for the third-wicket between Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin guided PCB Dynamites to a three-wicket win over PCB Challengers in the last match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite winning today’s match, PCB Dynamites couldn’t qualify for the final as PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters had a better run-rate. The participating teams won two matches each, with Challengers topping the charts with a run-rate of 0.600 while at number two were PCB Blasters, who had a net run-rate of 0.124 and bottom-placed PCB Dynamites had a run-rate of -0.703.

PCB Dynamites chased down 138-run target in 19.3 overs as Sidra top-scored with 68 off 52 balls, hitting eight fours, and was declared the player of the match. Omaima contributed with a quick-fire 24-ball 41, laced with five fours.

PCB Dynamites in their run-chase had lost two wickets, captain Nahida Khan and Kainat Hafeez, for no runs on the board. For Challengers, Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah and Fatima Sana took two wickets each for 23, 25 and 27 runs respectively.

Earlier, Challengers, after opting to bat, scored 137 for 7 in 20 overs. Muneeba Ali scored a 58-ball 68 with 10 fours. Blasters will take on Challengers tomorrow (Thursday) under lights at the National Stadium. The match will start at 19:00, and will be live streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.

Scorecard

PCB CHALLENGERS:

Muneeba Ali run out Sana 68

Ayesha Zafar c Sidra b Masooma 14

Bismah Maroof run out Nahida 3

Nida Dar run out Sana 9

Hafsa Khalid c Diana b Sana 18

Fatima Sana b Diana 14

Aimen Anwar b Kainat 1

Saba Nazir not out 3

Sadia Iqbal not out 0

EXTRAS: (w6, nb1) 7

TOTAL: (7 wickets, 20 overs) 137

FOW: 1-40, 2-60, 3-77, 4-118, 5-120, 6-121, 7-137.

BOWLING: Diana 4-0-29-1; Kainat 4-0-25-1; Sana 4-0-30-1; Masooma 2-0-10-1; Nashra 3-0-18-0; Omaima 3-0-25-0.

PCB DYNAMITES:

Nahida Khan c Najiha b Aimen 0

Omaima Sohail c Saba b Fatima 41

Kainat Hafeez c Bismah b Aimen 0

Sidra Amin lbw Fatima 68

Iram Javed c Aimen b Aroob 9

Kainat Imtiaz c Aimen b Aroob 8

Sana Mir not out 9

Fareeha Mehmood run out Hafsa 0

Diana Baig not out 1

EXTRAS: (b1, w1) 2

TOTAL: (7 wickets, 19.3 overs) 138

FOW: 1-0, 2-0, 3-72, 4-101, 5-114, 6-135, 7-137.

BOWLING: Aimen 4-1-23-2; Fatima 4-0-27-2; Sadia 3-0-27-0; Nida 2.3-0-23-0; Aroob 4-0-25-2; Saba 2-0-12-0.

TOSS: PCB Challengers

UMPIRES: Imran Javed, Nuzhat Sultana

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Javed