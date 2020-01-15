Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) senior most leader Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashidi here on Tuesday to allay the party’s concerns.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s announcement to quit the federal cabinet over what he called non-fulfillment of promises made by the federal government at the time of the joining of the coalition government.

The GDA, which is an alliance of several Sindh parties, also conveyed its grievances to the government, particularly in view of the MQM-P episode, which has put the future of coalition government at Centre in jeopardy, at least for the time being.

Therefore, it was keeping this situation in view that the Sindh governor, accompanied by other PTI leaders, visited the residence of Pir Pagara to assuage the concerns raised by the party.

During the meeting, leader of the electoral alliance, Pir Pagara told the governor and his delegation that when PPP was in power, the alliance had no hope for any progress in the province. “However, soon after joining the coalition government at Centre, we pinned hopes for some kind of improvement in the affairs of the province,” he said, but added that unfortunately no concrete efforts were made in this regard during the current setup.

The Sindh governor agreed that the federal government was unable to implement its development agenda, as it was busy in relieving the country of the burden of debt, which, rulers in the past, had accumulated.

“We have now successfully overcome that situation and now our primary focus is on the development of the province,” he assured Pir Pagara.

Later talking to the media along with the GDA leaders, the Sindh governor said that there were no differences between the two parties as their alliance was for the betterment of the province.

“GDA and PTI stand alongside each other and their alliance is for the good of the province, and will continue in future,” he said.

He said that the meeting between the two sides discussed the issues being faced by the province and other matters relating to the federal institutions.

Speaking over the ongoing gas crisis in the province, Ismael said that he stood by the right of the Sindh province to be provided gas on priority basis, and would not allow even one percent of the province’s share to be allocated to any other federating unit. “The prime minister also has the same thinking,” he said.

The governor said that they had also discussed installation of RO plants in the Tharparkar area, and soon a project would be launched under which 42 plants would be built.

“We are also eyeing some plans for revamping health infrastructure in the province,” he said.

Responding to demands for the division of the Sindh province, he said that although the creation of new provinces was need of the hour, however these should be carved out only if agreed by the inhabitants of the concerned areas.

“We do not want any division among people living in the province,” he said, while rejecting any calls for the division of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashidi said that they held a constructive meeting and hoped that further improvement would come in next meetings between the two sides. “These meetings will yield a result in the upcoming month,” he said.