Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that decision of the court in Parvez Musharraf’s petition against the special court’s verdict against him has exposed the duality of the system in the country.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said the reality of those who claimed to make “Not Two but One Pakistan” for all also become obvious in just 16 months of their rule.

“The common people have been yearning for quick dispensing of justice for years but powerful people get it at their doorstep without any delay,” he said.

The JI chief came down hard on the government for announcing increase in the prices of daily use commodities, saying one and a half dozen regulators were sucking the blood of masses on the directions of the IMF and World Bank. He said the prices of gas, electricity and food items went beyond the public reach.

“People are starving and have lost all means of earning due to the flawed economic policies which render thousands jobless in last few months.”

Blasts PTI govt for increasing prices of daily-use itmes

Siraj expressed concern over the wrecked road infrastructure in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said accidents were on rise due to decaying conditions of roads in the three provinces.

Referring to the death of JI Sindh Deputy Chief Azeem Baloch along with his two colleagues in a road accident on Sunday night, he said responsibility of the majority of road accidents lied on the shoulders of from and present rulers who intentionally kept people of the different areas in dark ages to protect their political interests.

The JI chief demanded the federal and provincial governments pay attention to the issue to avoid the growing public wrath against them.