Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the problems of employees of Sindh industries, including Sindh Government Printing Press, will be resolved on priority basis and no employee will be deprived of his legal and due right. While talking to a delegation of Sindh Government Printing Press Union here at his office on Tuesday, the minister said that solving the problems of Sindh Government Printing Press employees was among his top priorities. Union President Mohammad Wasim and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, office-bearers of the Union briefed the provincial minister about their issues, and especially the time scale. Dharejo asked the Secretary Industries to resolve the long-standing demand for time scales at the earliest. He added, “Industries Employees’ promotions issues will also be resolved and for the promotion of employees, the seniority list of the employees will be kept in mind.”

Dharejo assured union office-bearers that no employee would be deprived of his right because promotion was the basic right of the employees.

He said that timely promotions encouraged the employees to work harder, and unless the employees of any department were satisfied and prosperous, no organisation could truly make progress.

He said that development of Sindh was linked to industrial development and the government was following the vision of Sindh PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to promote industrial development in the province and was taking all possible measures in this regard.