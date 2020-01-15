Share:

LAHORE - The provincial authorities have decided to restructure the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab with a view to promote tourism and culture, conserve buildings and sites of historical importance, and to bring youth in mainstream.

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retired) Azam Suleman Khan reviewed restructuring of the TDCP while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Sikandar Baloch, and Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari attended the meeting besides others.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to establish Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority to govern matters related to tourism, historical and cultural heritage, youth affairs, sports and walled city. The Chief Secretary said that this authority should be mandated to work for restoration of historic buildings to their original form besides making them attractive for tourists.

A proposal to set up a separate directorate under this authority for brining youth in mainstream was also came under consideration. The meeting discussed in detail organogram, functions, financing, budget of the authority and its coordination with other departments and decided that after fulfilling all legal requirements approval for establishment of this body would be sought.