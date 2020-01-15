Share:

Pakistan is the land of adventures. It possesses every sort of climate to attract the tourists around the globe. In Pakistan tourists can have an absolute change of climate at different regions of Pakistan at a time and it makes Pakistan a unique country for tourism. The government of Pakistan is also portraying a positive image to tourists around the globe as the Kartarpur corridor is a recently taken step by the government of Pakistan to entertain the foreigners and it will definitely provide an enormous opportunity to lit up a better image of our beloved country and will encourage tourists to witness the beauty of this land of adventures therefore we need to utilize this opportunity and make tourism a healthy entrepreneurial activity in Pakistan. The enhancement of tourism will not only increase the desirability of Pakistan as an enchanting place but will also portray its diversified cultures as the epitome of a friendly neighborhood and will welcome new businesses.

USMAN RASHEED MALIK,

Lahore.