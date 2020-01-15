Share:

SHIKARPUR - Police on Tuesday secured the release of two persons, a Mazda driver and its cleaner, who were kidnapped at Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus Highway on December 29 last year. Both of them were kidnapped when they were transporting tomatoes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Mirpurkhas district. Dr Jameel Ahmed Khan, Additional Inspector General of Police Sukkur, through his twitter handle, confirmed the release of both kidnapped persons namely Javeed and Ghulam Shabir Brohi as a result of an ongoing operation carried out by Shikarpur Police.