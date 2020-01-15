Share:

LAHORE - The Indian Border Security Force on Tuesday handed over two young men to Pakistani officials at Wagah border. An official said both the boys had mistakenly crossed the border and entered into India’s territory. The Pakistani citizens identified, as Sajjad Haider and Mubashir Bilal, were handed over to the Pakistani authorities at Wagah border crossing. Sajjad Haider is a resident of Lahore and 17-year-old Mubashir Bilal belonged to Kasur. Both the youth were warmly received by their families as they reached the border. Reportedly, Bilal had been stranded to Indian side of the border from Kasur in February 2018 and Sajjad had mistakenly crossed over to the India’s territory in November 2018. Bilal was released from a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur district of India on Tuesday morning and was taken to the Attari-Wagah border from where he was handed over to the Pakistani authorities. He was kept in Hoshiarpur juvenile home after arrested by the Indian border force.