LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the role of religious parties was vital in forging unity in the country. Ulema had always foiled evil designs of enemies, he said.

Sarwar stated this while talking to a delegation of religious leaders led by Shabbir Siddiqui of Tanzeem Mashaikh Pakistan at the Governor’s House. He asked Ulema to play their role in disseminating modern education to the students of seminaries.

The governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on a reforms programme for religious seminaries (Madaris) to impart higher education to the seminary students. “Lack of education is the major cause of the fall of Muslims and a uniform educational system is indispensable for development,” he said, adding it was through embracing modern education that the country could compete with the world.

The Governor said the government would overcome discrimination in education and the students of religious schools would be provided equal opportunities to rise through modern education.

The governor also said Pakistan was fast becoming a haven of peace as the government along with the Pakistan Army and other security agencies was determined to subdue the anti-state elements, and wipe out the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Later, Punjab Hilal-e-Ahmar Chairman Justice (retired) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq called on Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and briefed him on the performance of his institution and the programmes initiated for public welfare. The governor assured the chairman of the government’s full support and urged the philanthropists to lend a helping hand to the Hilal-e-Ahmar.