WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives is preparing for a Wednesday vote to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, members told reporters Tuesday.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi told congressional Democrats on Tuesday she would call a vote on Wednesday to refer articles of impeachment approved last month to the Senate, according to multiple reports.

“The Speaker indicated that the articles of impeachment ... will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., said at a news conference following a closed Democratic caucus meeting.

Wednesday’s House resolution is expected to have three functions: To transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, name the House members who will serve as managers of the impeachment trial, and fund the trial itself.

Pelosi has yet to announce who she has selected to serve as impeachment managers, the House members who will effectively act as prosecutors in the president’s trial. On Tuesday, Jeffries said Pelosi would release the names of the managers sometime before Wednesday’s vote.

But the list is likely to include House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Schiff led the formal House impeachment inquiry against Trump last year. Nadler leads the committee which drafted and approved the two articles of impeachment against the president that were passed in December.

Pelosi, D-Calif., faces mounting pressure not only from Republicans, but increasingly from fellow Democrats, to deliver the articles, which would then permit the Senate to begin preparations for a trial.

Pelosi delayed sending the articles as part of a strategy aimed at forcing concessions out of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chief among them, the ability to call witnesses.

McConnell has so far said the question of witnesses should be shelved until partway into the trial itself, as was the case in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Absent a last minute change of heart by McConnell, Wednesday’s delivery of the articles by the House to the Senate will represent a political defeat for Pelosi, the de facto architect of the impeachment process so far.

The House voted on Dec.18 to impeach Trump on two articles stemming from his monthslong campaign to pressure Ukraine into launching investigations into Joe Biden and other domestic political opponents. The pressure tactics allegedly included withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Trump was impeached on charges that he abused the power of the presidency and obstructed Congress by prohibiting top administration officials from testifying about the Ukraine scheme.

The move means that the opening stages of a Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump could be under way later this week. A two-thirds majority of senators would be required to remove Trump from office, which is not seen as likely.

House judiciary committee chair Jerry Nadler told reporters after the meeting Republicans in the Senate must now conduct a “fair” trial.

“The question is, do the Republicans all want to vote to insult the American people?” Nadler said, “to insult the intelligence of anybody watching and to say, ‘We’re going to have a cover up and not a fair trial’?”