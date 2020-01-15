Share:

BADIN - Workers are the assets of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at Mandhra House on Tuesday.

He said that the mafia involved in corruption & irregularities in different departments, including in educational boards and universities, would be dealt with an iron hand as they were anti education elements.

Speaking to the PPP workers, Murad said that PPP-led provincial government of Sindh had worked for the interests of people of the province, adding that despite paucity of funds by the federal government, the provincial government had done historic work in the province.

The CM termed workers as assets of the party and assured them that their interests would be looked after.

Responding to the complaints made by workers, Murad said that officers were servants of the nation and responsible for their actions, adding that PPP workers must keep an eye on them as they were brought bad name to the government.

He assured the workers for stern action against those officers who were found involved in corruption. “Such corrupt elements will have to go home,” he said categorically.

To a question, he said that he had received some complaints regarding corruption and irregularities in the Hyderabad Board, adding he deplored that some elements intended to defame their institutions.

The CM further said that he had already initiated stern action against corrupt mafia, and will lead it to its logical conclusion.