BEIJING - Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed strengthening checks and oversight over the exercise of power as he demanded consistency in full and strict governance over the Party. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when delivering a speech at the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC held in Beijing on Monday. He also stressed upholding and improving the Party and state supervisory systems, adding that the efforts would ensure the Party’s line and policies be faithfully followed and provide a strong guarantee to securing a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and fighting poverty. Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attended the meeting. The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CCDI. Historic and groundbreaking achievements have been made in ensuring full and strict governance over the Party with all-around and profound influence, thanks to efforts made in this regard with unprecedented bravery and resolve since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi said. The Party has explored a successful way to solve its own problems while staying in power for a long time and avoid history’s cycle of rising and falling, and has established a set of effective systems for supervising power and enforcing disciplines and laws, he said.