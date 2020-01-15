Share:

MANSEHRA - A youth serving in Pak Army was killed while two family women were injured in firing of cousins serving in police here on Tuesday while two suspects were arrested.

The incident took place in village Por, Garhi Habibullah district Mansehra where Inspector Khan Afsar, his brothers Arif, Akram and their driver exchanged hot words with their first cousin Naib Subedar Ajmal Hussain over family dispute.

The youth was killed in the firing and the assailants escaped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested accused Arif and driver Waqar Shah while raids were being conducted to arrest Inspector Khan Afsar and his other brother Akram.

Source claimed that divorces force led to the dispute but police denied to clarify.