LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company is conducting unscheduled loadshedding, adding to public woes. The company says it is facing 60 per cent gap between demand and supply and its transmission system has failed to provide relief to over 10 million population of the City.

Lesco is getting less than 2,000MW from the national grid against its demand of over 4,000MW. Average 14-hour load power shutdown with consecutive power outage of two to three hours is hitting the Lahorites while the other cities and rural areas under the limits of Lesco are under the grip of 16-hour loadshedding. Power cuts with low voltage supply are also damaging electric appliances. The loadshedding is hitting the fast observes in Lahore during Sehar and Iftar timing and Traveh prayers. The power shutdown is also creating water shortage.

There are complaints that the company is also giving priority to posh localities in electricity supply as compared to slum and under developed areas. There are reports that the residents of DHA, Gulberg, Model Town and other posh colonies are facing less load shedding as compared to the consumers of Mozang, Walled City, Shahdrah, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Thoker Niaz Beg and Mustafa Town. People complained that due to a lack of sleep at night and businesses remaining closed during the day they are falling victim to mental distress. Residents of Lahore say that even if there is electricity they cannot operate any machines due to low voltage.

The situation is even worst in other big cities of country and rural areas. Sources in power sector told TheNation that Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Gujranwala Electric Power Company and Faiselabad Electric Supply Company are conducting average 15-hour load shedding while Multan and other areas of Southern Punjab are experienced 16-hour worst blackouts. There are reports that load shedding is badly hitting the consumers of Interior Sind, KPK and Quetta and the rural areas of the three provinces are virtually without electricity.

The NTDCL, company responsible of electricity distribution across the country after the disfunctioning of Pepco, is not sending daily electricity reports to media for past few days to avoid criticism, however, the sources say that energy basket is facing 60 per cent gap between demand and supply. Around 9,000MW of shortfall against the demand of over 19,000, the worst of country’s history in holy month of Ramzan, is still existing and the power managers are unable to provide some relief to the consumers in scorching heat and month of Ramazan.