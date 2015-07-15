ISLAMABAD - Long awaited changes in the Federal Cabinet are on the cards as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would himself be making changes in portfolios of some of his cabinet colleagues, fresh induction and bringing in full-fledge ministers on some important ministries right now with some federal ministers as additional charge.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation on Tuesday that the long-awaited evaluation process of various ministries was almost in final stage and the Prime Minister would himself review it soon after Eid. And then in consultation with some select cabinet members and senior party leaders he would introduce changes in the cabinet.

A cabinet member confirmed to The Nation that the team evaluating the performance of both federal and state ministers had almost completed its spadework and a final report would be presented to the prime minister on his return from Saudi Arabia.

When asked if some ministers are likely be shown the door he said that as he was not part of the evaluation team so he was not in picture whether they have recommended ouster or dropping out of some cabinet members or not.

An aspirant for the ministerial slot hailing from a southern Punjab district said that the ruling PML-N would be bringing some new faces in the cabinet while the prime minister could drop out some of his colleagues from the cabinet, just to give chance to new faces to come and serve the nation with most vigour.

To a question, he said that the ruling government has almost completed half of its mandated term of five years and wanted to test some new faces in the Federal Cabinet and it doesn't mean at all that those who would be losing their ministerial berths have not performed well.

The sources in the government said that ruling PML-N could hardly bring in another half a dozen ministers as per the constitution which has restricted the government to keep Federal Cabinet maximum up to 11 per cent of the total strength of the Parliament, which would roughly stand at 49 including advisors and special assistants with status of federal and state minister.

A source in the ruling PML-N said that Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to bring in a full-fledged federal minister for defence while changes in the government team dealing with the foreign affairs could also see changes, as it had come under severe criticism in the inner party circles.

These sources said that though former federal minister Zahid Hamid was efficiently handling the legal side of the government from behind the curtain but Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif wanted a full-time law minister in the saddle to pro-actively deal with the legal intricacies facing the country.

The sources in the party said that Federal Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan was the moving force behind bringing changes in the Federal Cabinet and wanted to see the inefficient and slack colleagues shunted out and bringing in of new faces to spruce up the performance of the government.

These sources said that this issue remained a matter of discord between Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and his close confidant Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and it was one of the reasons which had severed the relations between the two for quite some time but the saner elements in the party particularly Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif played a key role in resolving the issue between the two.

The sources aware of the patch-up meeting between the two said that Premier Sharif had assured him (Ch. Nisar) that all his genuine concerns including those related to the Federal Cabinet would be resolved at the earliest.