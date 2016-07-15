Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a mega consignment of narcotics weighing 5.5 tons from district Pashin of Balochistan province, informed ANF HQ spokesman Sami Ullah Khan yesterday.

According to him, ANF seized mega quantity of narcotics weighing 5.5 tons worth Rs11 billion in international market. The seized narcotics comprised 1.022 tons heroin and 4.51 tonnes Opium. ANF also arrested a drug peddler during its countrywide anti drug drive against street drug peddlers, he said.

He said that ANF Quetta seized the narcotics while carrying out a successful intelligence led operation at District Pishin. The seized drugs were stocked at a desolate site located in mountainous area of Killi Tor Tangai, Tehsil Barshore, District Pishin. According to initial reports, the drugs were to be handed over to some other narcotics gang for final dispatch to some unidentified location on receipt of safe signal. Meanwhile, ANF Rawalpindi raided near Khan Chowk, Village Marri Kanjoor, District Attock, recovering 2kg Hashish from personal possession of a street drug peddler of Attock.

Both cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigation is underway, he said.