S&GAD orders compiling officials’ assets details

Lahore: The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) conveyed to the department heads to present details of officials’ assets within two months. Reportedly, lists of officials involved in corruption and misuse of their authority were being prepared. Moreover, the provincial finance department has decided to pay the government officials and officers as per the revised pay scales. All the officers are directed to submit their willingness in this regard. The BPS of 2016 will be replaced by the BPS 2017 and adhoc allowances and relief will be adjusted or ceased. –Staff Reporter

General Hospital to have CCU

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art Coronary Care Unit (CCU) will be set up at Emergency of Lahore General Hospital. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab said that equipment worth Rs30 million have already been procured. He said that LGH was treating patients in all specialties. He vowed to continue efforts for improving health facilities in all specialties. Meanwhile, the Punjab government transferred Local Government DG Shahid Nasr Raja and posted him as special secretary to LG Department. –Staff Reporter

PMDC Step III date sheet

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced National Examination Board (NEB) Step III exam on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 for foreign graduates. The PMDC is conducting the NEB examination with the collaboration of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). As many as 786 candidates will appear in the examination. Acting Registrar PMDC Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the results would be announced on the same day and would also be uploaded on website. He added that 80 renowned professors from all over the country have been called to monitor the examination. –Staff Reporter

UET entry test tomorrow

Lahore: The entry test of University of Engineering and Technology is going to be held on tomorrow (Sunday). More than 43,000 candidates are appearing in the test. Along with main campus UET Lahore 14 other test centers including Kala Shah Kaku, Taxila, Rasul, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal have been established to facilitate maximum students. –Staff Reporter

Man found dead

Lahore: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Burki police precincts early on Friday. The body of the unidentified man was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a road and alerted the police by phone. The police are investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

61 prisoners released

Lahore:At least 61 prisoners involved in petty crimes were released from Lahore’s jail on Friday. According to officials, Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Murtaza visited the jail and ordered release of some 61 prisoners involved in minor crimes. –Staff Reporter