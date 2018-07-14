Share:

KHANEWAL-For the upcoming general election, 182 out of total 1,375 polling stations have been declared sensitive in Khanewal district.

According to Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, installation of 1,456 CCTV cameras is under process at these 182 sensitive declared polling stations. Eighteen CCTV cameras will be installed at each polling station. Moreover, a total of 458 beds have been provided at 94 heat stroke centres set up in the district for the polling day. There are 1,597,719 registered voters in Khanewal district containing 700,467 female voters. These voters will vote for four National Assembly and eight Provincial Assembly seats.

In Khanewal district, 28 candidates are contesting for four National Assembly seats and 56 candidates are in the race for eight Provincial Assembly seats. According to the DC, all arrangements for the upcoming elections are complete and all the district departments are ready to perform their duties. There are 1,375 polling stations in Khanewal district and in these polling stations, there are 4,158 polling booths.