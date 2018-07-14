Share:

OKARA/KAMALIA SADIQABAD/MULTAN-The district administration has taken action against 27 candidates for Punjab and National Assembly seats during last two weeks on violation of election code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioner Nazeer imposed a collective fine of Rs390,000 upon 13 candidates for violating the election code of conduct.

According to official sources, 14 monitoring teams had been performing duty in the district, and checking violation of election code of conduct. They fined Rs30,000 each of the 13 candidates. The DC directed the officials concerned to take indiscriminate action against those involved in election code of conduct.

On the other hand, 43 Union Councils chairmen and govt employees had been issued notices to keep the election atmosphere transparent, fair and neutral in the district.

Likewise, District Monitoring Officer Multan Mudassar Riaz Malik disclosed that his office had received 891 complaints of election code violation so far on which fine worth Rs200,000 was imposed on the violators. He said that the crackdown on violators of election code was underway and a National Assembly candidate Abdul Ghaffar Dogar was imposed Rs 20000 fine in a recent action. He said that the NA candidate was fined for installing posters and banners of prohibited size. He said that the election code was equal for all candidates and no one would be allowed to take exception.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana urged the political candidates, voters and supporters to strictly abide by the code of conduct set by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He warned that no violation in this regards will be tolerated. He was talking to a media conference in his office the other day. Talking to reporters in his office, he said that banners and boards exceeding the election commission regulations have been taken down and the Government directives will be implemented strictly for holding peaceful and transparent elections. He urged the candidates to cooperate with the administration. He said that the repair work of sewage line in the city is under process and the repair work at Railway road and Nawaz Chowk will be completed soon. He affirmed that the concerning departments are attentively performing their duties in this matter.

Meanwhile, the Raees family of Bhong area has always worked for the welfare of people of Sadiqabad through completion of development projects. "People must vote for Raees family candidate Nabeel Ahmed, contesting election from PP-265, for the continual of uplift works in their areas.

These views were expressed by former federal minister Sardar Raees Munir during a meeting with local notables of Bhong Union Council at Qasr-e-Ghazi here the other day.

On the occasion, Sardar Jam Mansoor Elahi, Jam Fiaz Ahmed, Jam Asghar Elahi, Malik Essa, and others were present.