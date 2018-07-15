Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed on Saturday to have arrested over 70 suspects in raids and operation carried out in parts of the city. Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 52 accused in various raids and three encounters and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

The accused were identified as 38 absconders and seven most-wanted criminals. The rest were involved in various sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons of different calibre with ammunition and narcotics from their possession. The Rangers also arrested at least 13 accused in various raids in different parts of the city. The raids were conducted in Baloch Colony, Gadap City, Jamshaid Quarters and Ferozabad. The suspects were identified as Irfan, Adnan, Iftikhar, Fazal Wahab, Sohrab, Rashid, Babar Khan, Shahid, Shakir, Junaid and Khowaja Habib. The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of street crime, drug peddling and other criminal activities. Rangers also conducted raids in Jamshoro district of Sindh and arrested two accused, Shahid Hussain and Lal Muhammad Barohi. The accused were wanted to the police in various criminal cases. On the other side, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted a notorious gang of car lifters and arrested Sabir Khokhar and Ashraf Khokhar who were allegedly involved in car lifting for 10 years.

ACLC SSP Asad Raza said the accused used women for transportation of vehicles and the group used to sell vehicles in other province.